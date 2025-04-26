Lynnwood council to talk cannabis, public service and Day of Prayer at April 28 meeting

The discussion on whether Lynnwood should repeal its ban on retail cannabis sales is scheduled for Monday’s city council meeting. The council is also set to confirm an applicant to the city’s History and Heritage Board and vote on a few routine ordinances on policy language and a commute trip reduction plan.

The council last week got its first look at what cannabis sales could look like in Lynnwood. Following the council’s direction last fall, the city’s planning commission came up with a set of recommendations for a potential ordinance. City Business and Development staff presented the recommendations last week.

This is the second time in the last five years the council has visited this conversation, most recently in 2021 when Councilmember George Hurst unsuccessfully motioned to lift the ban. Cannabis sales have been prohibited in Lynnwood since it was legalized statewide in 2012.

Prior to cannabis discussions, the meeting is set to begin with two proclamations: One for National Day of Prayer May 5 and Public Service Recognition Week, running from May 4-10.

The council will then decide whether to confirm applicant Jody Nummer to the History and Heritage Board.

In other business, the council will vote on two ordinances. The first is whether to accept minor typographical changes to a Development and Business Services policy. The council is also set to vote on a new Commute Trip Reduction Plan, required by the state every four years. The plan requires large Lynnwood employers to offer public transportation options to its employees to reduce the number of single-driver vehicle trips coming through the city.

An executive session is also scheduled to discuss potential litigation.

View the full agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 28 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. Those interested can also watch the meeting live on the city’s website or via Zoom.

