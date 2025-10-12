Lynnwood Council to vote on event center redevelopment contract Oct. 13

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its Oct. 13 meeting to consider the adoption of an agreement for the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) master plan to redevelop the Lynnwood Event Center campus – known as The District. The agreement will help establish the framework for long-term infrastructure improvements, land use planning, design requirements and shared interlocal responsibilities for the project.

The proposed project aims to transform the area into a vibrant, mixed-use district, which will incorporate new housing, retail spaces, a hotel, green space and an expanded event center with outdoor facilities.

The council will then consider a resolution to help finance the construction of new streets related to the PFD master plan. If approved, the project will extend 194th Street and build a new road, 38th Avenue West to improve circulation in the future City Center area.

The council will also vote on a short-term financing resolution for the PFD project. If approved, the city will provide backing for a $15 million short-term loan between the PFD and the Snohomish County Treasurer.

Additionally, the council is scheduled to consider minor changes to city public works policy, updating an outdated reference to state law.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 13 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

