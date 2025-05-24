Lynnwood Council to vote on tax increment financing ordinance May 27

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its Tuesday, May 27 business meeting to vote on an ordinance that would implement a tax increment funding (TIF) model to fund city projects. The meeting, regularly held on Monday, is being pushed to Tuesday because of Memorial Day.

The evening will begin with a proclamation adopting June as 2SLGBTQ+ (Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning) Pride Month in Lynnwood. Pride month is observed globally to recognize the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and pay tribute to the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

If the council approves the TIF ordinance Tuesday, the city would use that model to fund the three of the city’s public infrastructure projects: City Center Park, 194th Street Southwest and 38th Avenue WestRing Road and the 42nd Avenue WestPhase 1 projects.

Under this model, a proposed 68-acre tax increment area would capture increased property tax revenue generated by new development to repay public infrastructure investments. City staff project this funding mechanism could generate up to $24 million and support nearly 8,000 construction jobs and more than 1,100 ongoing jobs.

In other business Tuesday, councilmembers will review a proposal to use the city’s opioid settlement funds to continue to fund Washington Organized Retail Crime Association’s Diversion Program used by the city’s police department. The program offers alternatives to incarceration for people with substance use disorders and aims to connect them with treatment and support services.

The Washington Retail Crime Policy Group in 2024 secured a $1 million grant to fund the program in multiple police departments statewide. The grant was intended to fund the program from 2025-2027 but is ending prematurely in June.

If approved, $211,330 from the city’s opioid fund will go to Zachor Stock & Krepps, the city’s prosecutor firm, and to Snohomish County Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) to help maintain the program through January 2026.

Chris Collier, program manager at the Alliance for Housing Affordability is also scheduled to give the council a presentation on a regional effort to develop coordinated housing policies.

In addition, the council is set to interview two applicants for the city’s commissions. Rebecca Thornton is a candidate for Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission. The council initially appointed Thornton – who has a background in social impact and small business support – to the city council in February after the resignation of former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano Crosby. Thornton, however, stepped down from the appointment only hours before she was set to take an oath of office for the council seat..

Martin Munyoko is also being considered for the city’s Human Services Commission He brings experience in helping individuals find housing stability and works in social services.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

