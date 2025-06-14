Lynnwood council to weigh distribution of $3M opioid settlement June 16

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its Monday, June 16 work session to have further conversation on whether to legalize cannabis sales and deliberate over how to spend the city’s opioid settlement funds. In addition, the council is scheduled to hear an introduction to the CHANGE Program/Progress House, which focuses on helping formerly incarcerated people integrate into the community.

Lynnwood’s borders are dotted with cannabis dispensaries – including those in Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated parts of the county, but sales are prohibited within city limits. The city council banned sales in Lynnwood not long after Washington voted to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012 – multiple councilmembers have attempted to repeal the ban since.

In September, the council voted in favor of once again exploring a reversal of the ban. This discussion is set to continue Monday night, with city staff reporting on data surrounding recreational cannabis in neighboring jurisdictions.

Staff estimates the council could hold a final vote in September 2025 on whether to reverse the ban.

Regarding the opioid settlement money, last week, the council rejected the city prosecutor’s funding request for $200,000 of those settlement dollars to fund a crime diversion program. City Council President Nick Coelho voted against, noting a desire to discuss how the council wants to allocate this money before promising it to any party. This discussion is set for Monday’s meeting.

In 2022, Washington received $518 million after suing three companies “found to have played key roles in the opioid epidemic,” according to the Washington State Office of the Attorney General (AG).

Cities with over 10,000 people were eligible to join the settlement, and Lynnwood did so the same year. Lynnwood is set to receive around $3.4 million through the course of multiple settlement terms, the longest being 17 years, per city documents. Cities can only spend this money on a set of approved uses, determined by the AG’s office. Approved usage includes opioid and other substance abuse treatment and prevention efforts.

So far, the Lynnwood City Council has allocated $400,000 of the settlement funds to the police department – in November – for medically assisted treatment in the city’s jail. The council also approved around $42,000 in March to help fund a social worker from the Snohomish County Outreach Team. The social worker partners with law enforcement to assist people who are frequently incarcerated and people struggling with mental illness and substance use.

The council meeting is set to conclude with a briefing on the CHANCE program used in the city’s jail.

A full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 16 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

