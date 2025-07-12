Lynnwood council to work on cannabis ordinance, vote on EV charging fees and city code changes July 14

The Lynnwood City Council is set to begin work at its Monday, July 14 meeting on an ordinance that could overturn the city’s ban on retail cannabis sales. Additionally, the council will vote on multiple ordinances involving topics such as electric vehicle charging fees, late utility fees and a proposed city youth council — among other changes to city code.

Disability Awareness Day proclamation: The meeting is set to begin with a proclamation recognizing Disability Awareness Day on July 26.

Retail cannabis draft ordinance: Recreational cannabis has been legal in Washington since 2012, but retail sales are prohibited in Lynnwood because of a ban approved by the council in 2015. On Monday, the council will begin drafting an ordinance on whether to overturn that ban- set for a vote in September.

Ordinance on EV charging fees: The city unveiled electric vehicle charging stations outside city hall in May. Currently, the stations are free for public use; The council is set to consider implementing a 39-cent-per-kwh charging fee to cover maintenance costs.

Youth council ordinance: Last year, Councilmember Derica Escamilla introduced the concept of creating a city youth council – similar to youth councils in nearby cities. The council is set to choose between two options:

Option 1: Formally establish the youth council as a city commission or board – making the group an official advisory body to the council.

Option 2: Establish the group as a youth engagement program operated through the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Department.

The goal of the group is to empower local youth and connect them with city government.

Ordinance on tax remittance deadlines: The council is set to consider an ordinance related to tax remittance deadlines.

Currently, city utility and gambling taxes are due 15 days after the end of a quarter, while admission tax is due 30 days after.

The proposed update would standardize all these deadlines to 45 days after the quarter, providing businesses with consistent times to calculate and remit payments.

Ordinance updating city code language on late utility fees: Lynnwood’s Municipal Code (LMC) now imposes a 10% penalty on the full balance of late utility payments.

During the COVID pandemic, the city put a temporary moratorium on shutting off utility services for late payments. This led to compounding penalties for people with delinquent balances.

The proposed ordinance clarifies that the 10% penalty applies only to the current billing cycle, attempting to eliminate compound fees.

How to watch: The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 14 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

