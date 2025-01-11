Lynnwood council wants your ideas on the city’s future Jan. 13

The time has come for residents to weigh in on decisions crucial to Lynnwood’s future.

There are two public hearings scheduled for the Jan. 13 Lynnwood City Council meeting: The first hearing is on the 2024 Imagine Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan followed by a hearing on changes to the city’s housing and zoning code.

The public is encouraged to share their thoughts on these issues with the council during the hearings.

The Imagine Lynnwood plan is in its final stages, as the council and city staff have been working for over a year to fine tune each part of the plan. Following the completion of Lynnwood’s light rail station in August 2024, the clock is ticking for the city to design a downtown to accommodate the influx of people moving in and out of Lynnwood.

A draft of the plan, including all of the amendments, is published on the city’s website for residents to view and make comments on if they wish to do so.

Lynnwood’s population is predicted to grow by around 20,000 people with an estimated population of 63,000 by 2044. The document dives into tentative city plans to accommodate the influx of people– addressing land use, housing, transportation, economic development, public safety, parks and utilities, among other things.

The second public hearing on the agenda is on the state’s STEP Housing requirements.

In 2021, state legislators passed a bill requiring all cities in Washington to incorporate emergency and transitional housing into existing residential areas as well as emergency shelters into areas allowing hotels.

Cities have until 2027 to update their codes to reflect the new standards, but cities in the most populous counties – namely Snohomish County – need to amend their codes this year. If Lynnwood fails to do so, the state won’t certify the Comprehensive Plan. Additionally, failure to comply disqualifies the city from applying for state grants, Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren said at the Jan. 6 council meeting.

In other business, the city will elect members for its elected and liaison positions, including council president and vice president. Additionally, the councilmember elected as president will choose councilmembers for a series of liaison positions.

Information on who’s running for these positions can be found here.

Following former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s abrupt resignation last week, the council will discuss the next steps in the process to fill the vacancy.

The council is also set to:

Discuss the council meeting calendar for 2025;

Solidify logistics for the upcoming 2025 council summit;

Discuss and make a decision on the Lynnwood Police Department’s request for approval on a $171,153.50 contract to purchase, install and place automated license plate cameras throughout Lynnwood.

Discuss and make a decision on whether to allow the Lynnwood Police Department to accept a $132,720 grant to go toward the automated license plate cameras. The remaining balance would be covered by Fund 105, Lynnwood’s community justice fund.

The meeting will end with an executive session closed to the public.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

— By Ashley Nash