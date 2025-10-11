Lynnwood Councilmember Escamilla’s dog involved in multiple attacks, records show

Warning: This article contains images of blood and wounds.

Lynnwood court documents and police records describe two separate incidents involving Lynnwood City Councilmember Derica Escamilla’s dog, where three dogs and two people sustained injuries– one of which led an owner to euthanize their pet due to financial constraints.

As first reported by The Lynnwood Times, Escamilla’s dog, Sumo – a 109-pound Dogo Argentino-Boxer mix – attacked dogs in the neighborhood in both October 2024 and May 2025.

Both cases led to court hearings where Lynnwood Hearing Examiner John Galt ruled partially in Escamilla’s favor. Galt found some restrictions imposed by Lynnwood police were not required under state or city law. Those restrictions were formed – in part – by recommendations from Bothell Animal Control Officer Kristi Boucher. Due to Escamilla’s position on the council, Boucher handled both investigations to avoid a conflict of interest.

“I recognize the responsibility that comes with being a dog owner, especially with a strong and energetic breed,” Escamilla said Wednesday in a statement to Lynnwood Today. “Since the incidents, I have taken proactive steps to ensure they do not repeat, including additional training, safety precautions and reinforced supervision.”

She added, “Like any animal, he is not perfect, but he is not a danger to the community. Sumo is a beloved member of my family – goofy, loyal, sweet and deeply loved.”

Escamilla is seeking reelection to her Position 5 council seat in November, opposed by Dio Boucsieguez.

2024 incident

Lynnwood resident Chona Castillo told police that Sumo on Oct. 25, 2025 attacked his two Pomeranian mixes, Brandy and Margarita, while they were walking near Escamilla’s home. The dogs were 11 and 16 years old.

According to the report, Sumo jumped a fence, bit Brandy, then pulled Margarita from Castillo’s arms and threw her onto the street. Both dogs were treated at the Veterinary Specialty Center in Lynnwood.

Veterinary records show Margarita suffered minor hip and rear wounds. Brandy, however, had several abdominal punctures. Due to concern over potential penetration of an internal organ, veterinarians recommended emergency surgery costing more than $11,000 – in addition to $5,000 Castillo already spent on tests and treatment for both dogs that night.

Unable to pay the full amount, Castillo said veterinarians told him euthanasia was the only alternative.

“Ultimately, Brandy was euthanized, not due to the severity of her injuries, but because of the veterinary clinic’s billing practices, which demanded a large amount of money upfront,” Castillo wrote in a statement.

He did not press charges against Escamilla.

At a February 2025 hearing, Galt downgraded the Lynnwood Police Department’s request to label Sumo a “dangerous animal,” instead ruling him “potentially dangerous.” He found Sumo did not meet the legal threshold for a dangerous animal, defined as one that causes severe injury to a human or kills a domestic animal without provocation.

While Galt agreed Sumo injured Brandy, he concluded the bites did not directly cause her death.

“Brandy did not die from the bites inflicted by Sumo; Brandy was euthanized,” he wrote, noting veterinarians were uncertain about the severity of her injuries. The clinicians said they expected she would recover after surgery, Galt said.

“That is not a statement that a doctor, human or veterinarian, would make if the injuries were imminently life-threatening,” he added.

Officer Boucher disagreed, writing that Brandy’s death “was directly caused by bite wounds from Sumo.” A second veterinarian out of Everett concurred that Brandy likely would not have survived without surgery due to her age. Galt dismissed that opinion because the veterinarian did not examine Brandy in person.

Escamilla, according to police documents, provided evidence of corrective measures, including fence repairs, a new harness and behavioral training. Sumo, unvaccinated for rabies at the time of the attack, later received required vaccinations.

2025 incident

Lynnwood police responded May 23, 2025, to Escamilla’s home after reports of a dog fight and a gunshot.

According to police records, Sumo jumped a fence and attacked another dog, injuring two people in the process. The struggle, involving at least four adults, lasted 10 to 15 minutes before Sumo was restrained and brought into the home.

A juvenile witness said the dog “dragged” someone across the sidewalk and later saw a man with a gun, hearing one gunshot before the man fled. Other witnesses, including Escamilla and nearby residents, said they did not hear a gunshot.

In 911 calls published by the Lynnwood Times, several calls were made reporting the attacks. In one call a woman — likely the dog’s owner, Jessaca Kalles — can be heard screaming in pain in the background.

Kalles suffered five puncture wounds to her ankle and was transported to the hospital that night. She left the hospital on crutches due to severe pain when walking, she said in a statement. Her partner, Thomas Skaggs, sustained two wrist bites that became infected, which doctors said could require future surgery.

Veterinary records show Kalles’ Labrador, Maverick, had puncture wounds in his hip and back legs, but did not require surgery.

At a city council meeting Monday, Escamilla said her dog had never bitten a human. In a statement to police, Kalles said both she and Skaggs were bitten during the incident and Lynnwood Police reported the same in a potentially dangerous animal declaration, citing redacted medical records provided in the case file.

In September, Galt again partially granted Escamilla’s appeal, removing or modifying three of six restrictions issued by police.

The original order from Lynnwood police required Escamilla to raise her fence to 6 feet, muzzle Sumo, have him sterilized and microchipped, purchase $250,000 in liability insurance and ensure he wore identification tags. Escamilla appealed the fence, sterilization, and insurance requirements, citing financial hardship and overreach under city and state law.

Galt agreed, removing the sterilization and insurance mandates and modifying the fence requirement. He ordered Sumo, for the rest of his life, to remain on a leash 8 feet or shorter, held by a “responsible person,” or attached to a secure tether or trolley system while outside. Any new fence or dog run must be approved by police, he said.

Galt said the distinction between “dangerous” and “potentially dangerous” classifications should guide enforcement and motivate owners to take precautions against their pet harming people.

“If an animal is only potentially dangerous, why would it be logical to restrict it more than …a dangerous animal?” Galt wrote in his decision. “Restrictions should logically become stricter for Dangerous animals than for Potentially Dangerous animals.”

He concluded the second attack would not have occurred if Sumo had been properly restrained.

“It was presumably Escamilla’s choice to make Sumo part of her family,” he wrote, stating pet ownership brings the responsibility of protecting others from harm caused by the pet.

“A person with limited resources should not choose a pet which, by disposition or nature, will likely require significant expense to maintain safely,” he continued. “Escamilla must now face the responsibility to control Sumo in such a fashion as to protect the safety of her neighborhood and the City’s citizens in general. If she cannot meet that responsibility, then she needs to give/sell Sumo to someone who can ensure that safety.”

In a statement to Lynnwood Today, Kalles on Friday said Maverick is doing well, but Skaggs is still seeking medical attention for his wrist. Kalles said her leg is healing, but she still experiences pain.

“I am very wary of walking down streets with my dog and family because of what took place,” she said. “I am outraged that Sumo has not been put down. In my opinion the dog is dangerous to public safety.”

Council controversy

At an Oct. 6 meeting, Councilmember Patrick Decker accused council leadership of delaying his earlier proposal to review and update Lynnwood’s animal control laws. He said Council President Nick Coelho failed to include him in related correspondence or update him on the proposal’s status.

“I do believe there was intent to delay this until I was no longer on the council,” Decker said, adding that he wanted the matter addressed sooner to avoid it appearing targeted at a single councilmember. He urged formation of a task group to address the issue and suggested Escamilla be recused from the discussion.

Decker, elected to the council in 2020, is not seeking reelection in pursuit of a Snohomish County Charter Commission seat.

Coelho denied an intentional delay, saying he has worked with Police Chief Cole Langdon to develop recommendations and expects the proposal to appear on an upcoming agenda.

“We intend fully to get this done and addressed before Councilmember Decker leaves office,” Coelho said.

Decker criticized current city and county code as “woefully inadequate,” saying residents affected by Sumo’s attacks feel “frustrated, angry and terrified to walk their neighborhoods.”

At the same meeting, Escamilla clarified that Sumo had not “bit a human,” saying any human injuries occurred while separating the dogs.

When Councilmember Decker proposed a task group, Escamilla said she volunteered because she’s very familiar with the animal code, but he rejected her participation.

Escamilla said she hadn’t discussed the incident with anyone “here or at work,” stating it was a private matter, but expressed willingness to talk with anyone who has concerns.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.