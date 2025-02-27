Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst announces run for mayor: ‘There’s something wrong with the culture of City Hall’

For a third time, Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst is running to become Lynnwood’s mayor. Hurst is challenging incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell, who’s running for re-election to her second term.

“When I was elected to my third term on the City Council in 2023, I did not think I would be running for mayor. But during the past two years, I have had increasing concerns about the future of Lynnwood,” Hurst said in a press release on Thursday. “There is something wrong with the culture at City Hall when you see city workers leaving at such a dramatic rate.”

Hurst also expressed concern over the city budget.

“The mayor’s presentation of the 2025-2026 budget also raised red flags for me,” he said. “The mayor created a 2025-26 city budget based on a 52% increase in city property taxes coupled with a 100% increase in red light camera tickets. This type of financial management is unacceptable.”

Hurst said he “successfully guided” several changes that have increased public safety throughout Lynnwood, including his involvement in creating the South County Regional Fire Authority. He also said he was a “key advocate” in merging SnoCom 911 and SnoPac 911 into one emergency call center.

“Recently there have been deaths of teenagers in our city by gun violence. It is not enough to respond after these tragedies and say we grieve with families, we offer ‘thoughts and prayers,’” Hurst said. “Compassion is important but I want to end youth violence. We need to provide alternatives to gang membership. And we must confront the promotion of self-harm and violent acts on social media.”

Hurst said Mayor Frizzell has “pushed back” on councilmembers’ efforts to form a youth board, stating that she and her staff didn’t have enough time.

“As the new mayor I will do everything I can to support all programs that have the mission to end gun violence that is killing young people in our city,” Hurst said.

On the council for nine years, Hurst was elected council president three times, and has served on a range of regional and city committees and boards.

Hurst said he and his wife Pam have lived in Lynnwood for 32 years and have advocated for displaced low-income residents while also championing the preservation of manufactured homes, “a key source of affordable housing in Snohomish County,” he said.

“As mayor, I look forward to creating a safer, affordable and livable City of Lynnwood for current and future generations,” Hurst said.

More information can be found on Hurst’s campaign website: ElectHurst4Lynnwood.com.

