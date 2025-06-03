Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst launches campaign for mayor

City Councilmember George Hurst officially launched his campaign for Lynnwood mayor on May 22, seeking to unseat incumbent Christine Frizzell.

Hurst, serving in his third term on the city council, vowed to prioritize government transparency, responsible growth and fiscal accountability if elected in November.

This is Hurst’s third run for Lynnwood mayor, and his second time running against Frizzell. In 2021, Hurst lost to Frizzell and former Councilmember Jim Smith in the primary election, having 23% of the vote compared to Frizzell’s 45%.

During his campaign kickoff at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hurst said that Frizzell’s handling of the city’s budget was the major reason prompting him to run for mayor. He pointed to her request for a 52% property tax increase to balance the city’s 2025-26 biennial budget. Then, two weeks ago, the mayor told the council via email that the city’s general fund is $4.2 million behind what was originally anticipated.

“My goal is after four years of being mayor, I want this city to be on a fiscal ground that is stable,” Hurst said. “And we’re going to do it without increasing taxes, which means we have a lot of work to do to find out how the money is being spent. And that’s something that has not been going on for this past administration.”

Under Frizzell’s administration, six out of seven department heads have left the city in the past two years, Hurst said.

“I think one of the things that’s lacking in our administration right now is vision,” he said. This is partly because the city doesn’t currently have a strategic planner to “guide this current mayor [who] doesn’t have much vision and basically listens to city staff who don’t live in the city,” Hurst said.

Another one of Hurst’s goals is to incentivize home ownership in Lynnwood.

“We actually need to promote construction of housing that people can afford and can own,” he said. “I really want to stop policies that are preventing construction of homes that people can afford.”

Hurst talked about the 5% cap on rent increases for manufactured homes that he, his wife Pam and Washington Association of Manufactured Homeowners Director Ann Sadler had proposed to the state Legislature earlier this year. The legislation was successful and the cap became effective in May.

“They own their homes, but they rent the land that the home sits on,” Hurst said. “We were finding that there were corporate investors – not just in Washington, but nationally – that were buying manufacturing communities, and then they were just increasing the rent on these folks. And so we actually wrote a white paper to describe this.”

In May 2024, several residents of Royalwood testified before the Lynnwood City Council that since Collective Communities purchased the mobile home park in 2023, they had seen their rent increase from about $640 to nearly $750 monthly in less than a year. The new landlords also added fees for utilities, water, garbage and other services that used to be included in the rent, adding an extra $100 a month.

“When [George and Pam] came into our lives, we were really despondent. We were at a point where we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Royalwood resident Elna Olson said during the campaign event. “All of a sudden we had a 15% increase of our rent, and then a 36% rent increase. And these are people who are living on Social Security and are up to having, you know, $200 left at the end of the month after they paid these exorbitant amounts that they wanted from us. We ended up going to Olympia with Pam and George and fought for this bill, and it gave me something real to do to save my own finances and save my own security in my own home. What you did gave me hope.”

Dorian Deutsch, a resident at Royalwood for 11 years and a disabled U.S. Army veteran, said that Washington state has never seen this rent cap before. “[Developers] said that it was going to be bad for business: Wrong!” she said. “This is good and there were certain things that got changed as it went through the House and Senate. But all in all, there was some middle ground gathered, and we were able to really make some moves, and I just want to thank you.”

Other local elected officials were present at the event, and spoke in support of Hurst’s campaign, including Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead.

“We all have recognized that with the increased cost of housing, child care, the pressure on our public safety system…we see that every day,” Mead said. “[We see] the rising increase in mental health crisis in violence, youth violence in Lynnwood. Some of these issues have to do with mismanagement of growth, and that’s a theme in my experience in local government, and I know that that’s something that George is focused really heavily on.”