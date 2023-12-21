Lynnwood Councilmember Josh Binda releases ‘Breaking Barriers’, a self-improvement workbook

Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda announced the release of Breaking Barriers, a self-published workbook. The nine-chapter workbook is intended to “inspires readers to embrace their individuality, challenge societal norms, and dare to dream big.”

In a conversation with Lynnwood Today, Binda stated that he will be donating some copies to each library in Snohomish County and will also be donating 25% of the book’s proceeds to Lynnwood-based Clothes For Kids.