Lynnwood councilmember leading candlelight vigil for Acapulco Nov. 16

Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby is leading a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Lynnwood City Hall to show support for the people of Acapulco impacted by Hurricane Otis.

In late October, Otis struck the Pacific coast of Mexico, leaving dozens dead and tremendous damage to the people living there.

Community members wishing to support the people of Acapulco, as well as extended family members in the Mexican state of Guerrero and Lynnwood’s Sister City of Chilpancingo, are invited to attend. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.