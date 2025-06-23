Lynnwood Councilmember Robert Leutwyler awarded Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Lynnwood City Councilmember Robert Leutwyler recently earned a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), according to a City of Lynnwood news release.

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:

– Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements

– Public sector resource management

– Community planning and development

– Effective local leadership

– Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

“Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” said AWC CEO Deanna Dawson. “Through our CML program we are providing our elected officials with the knowledge they need to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships, and work to build more equitable communities.”

Leutwyler completed more than 30 hours of training to earn this distinction. Appointed to the Lynnwood City Council in March 2025, Leutwyler serves as council liaison to the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as well as the Parks & Recreation Board.

“AWC has been a tremendous resource for navigating the many complex issues facing our city,” Leutwyler said. “I am grateful for this professional development opportunity that will help me to work more effectively as a public servant for the community members of Lynnwood.”