Lynnwood Councilmember Sessions says she won’t run for reelection

Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions announced Friday that she won’t be running for reelection in 2023 to the Position 7 council seat she has held since 2015.

“I’m so grateful to the citizens of Lynnwood for their trust as they elected me to serve on Lynnwood City Council for two terms,” Sessions said. “After much prayer and careful deliberation, I know it is time for someone else to serve the City of Lynnwood in Council Seat 7.”

Sessions said it has been “an honor” to serve on the council for the past nearly eight years. “The work has been challenging, vital and meaningful,” she said. “I’ve taken my commitment to the citizens of Lynnwood very seriously. Now it is time for the council to have fresh voices leading and shaping Lynnwood in this vital stage of growth and development.

“I’m pleased to have supported and moved forward several items and programs that make Lynnwood a model city.” Sessions continued.

Among her accomplishments, Sessions noted planning for Lynnwood’s infrastructure and creating a downtown core in preparation for the arrival of the Lynnwood Link light link rail, along with “a town center legacy park that the citizens of Lynnwood will be proud to share with family and friends for generations.”

She also pointed to the council’s work to improve and expand Lynnwood’s Community Justice Center and the addition of a Recovery Center on the same property. That effort, she said, “serves as a reminder that when the community and the council work together, important changes are possible.”

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Sessions said she is proud of her efforts to make Lynnwood “a dedicated, veteran-friendly city for everyone who served in the military.”

For the remainder of her term, Sessions plans to “hold fast to the commitment of high-quality, proactive public safety for our residents, especially as Lynnwood experiences a time of rapid development and growth.”

While she will leave the council when her term ends in December 2023, Sessions said, “I’m not going anywhere. As a community leader, I will continue to serve in other meaningful ways and am excited to focus even more on the critical, sensitive work of Support 7.”

Sessions serves as the executive director of Support 7, a Southwest Snohomish County nonprofit organization that serves victims of trauma.

Four seats on the Lynnwood City Council — including that held by Sessions — will be up for election in 2023, with the primary in August and the general election in November. The other seats are Position 6, held by George Hurst; Position 5, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby; and Position 4, Jim Smith.