Lynnwood councilmember under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct

At the end of the Lynnwood City Council’s Monday night business meeting, the council announced that an independent investigation into one of its own members is being conducted.

The investigation, which will be performed by an outside organization, comes after alleged inappropriate conduct from the councilmember, who was not named.

Before the council went into private chambers for its executive session at the end of Monday’s meeting, Mayor Christine Frizzell said no action would be taken afterward. However, when councilmembers came out of the closed-door meeting, Council President George Hurst made a motion “to authorize the city to initiate an investigation of allegations of inappropriate conduct of a council member.”

The motion passed unanimously, 6-0. (Councilmember Shirley Sutton was absent.)

Hurst said the city attorney believes the investigation will be quick, only taking a few weeks. He is hopeful that the information will become public once the investigation is complete.