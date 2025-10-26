Lynnwood councilmembers participate in City Spirit Games

The Edmonds Village retirement community hosted a City Spirit event Friday, featuring five city councilmembers and one candidate competing in five categories to win a trophy for the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mukilteo.

According to a news release, the competitors were introduced by the competition names Edmonds Village made up for them. Muk Mike “in it to win it” Dixon and Jason “Ninja Master” Moon enlisted the audience members for the cheer competition for their city, and performed and won with a Mukilteo boombox routine. The City of Edmonds won the best city speech after Will Chen mentioned Edmonds was the safest, nicest place to live with the most welcoming people and senior population.

During his speech, Lynnwood’s Josh “Better Watch Out” Binda said that yeah, the water is great in Edmonds, but how many times can you go to the beach? “I grew up in Mukilteo, boring!” he said. Binda and Denica “The Destroyer” Escamilla sealed a win for Lynnwood during the cornhole competition but in the end Edmonds won the ladder golf competition and the City Spirit Competition overall by guessing a number between 1-1,000. Erika “Bring it on” Barnett nailed by guessing the area code 425.

The competitors “really brought the crowd together, everyone loved them,” said Jennifer Angell, family advisor at Edmonds Village. “They are all an amazing group of people. We look forward to next year’s competition at Edmonds Village.”