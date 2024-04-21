Lynnwood councilmembers scheduled to discuss edits to council rules April 22

At its business meeting April 22, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss edits to city council rules regarding language changes, adoption of the newly approved land acknowledgement and remote commenting. The legislative body is also scheduled to vote on whether it will accept Lynnwood Arts Commission applicant Tiffany Grunzel for Position 2. Proclamations recognizing Cinco de Mayo, National Day of Prayer and Small Business Week are also planned for Monday’s meeting.

The April 22 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.