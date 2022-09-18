Lynnwood Cty Council Sept. 19 set to review utility rates plan, discuss ARPA funding option

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 19 work session is set to receive a behavioral health services presentation as well as the fourth 2022 utility rate study briefing.

Edmonds School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner will talk to the board about a mental and behavioral health proposal that would provide additional services in Lynnwood schools.

The council is being asked to fund the school district’s proposed plan from 2023-25 with a portion of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In addition, the council will receive its fourth briefing on the city’s 2022 utility rates study. Every three years, the public works department hires a consultant to review the city’s water, sewer and stormwater utility rates. The council is being asked to approve a six-year updated rate plan to cover operations, capital projects and debt repayment.

In other business, the council is scheduled to meet the Board of Ethics candidate Steve Seward.

The Sept. 19 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.