Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns

A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about a month, the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns, with the funds from those returns placed into active bank accounts.

“This is a large amount of money,” said Detective Troy Hammersmith. “One of the highest I have encountered at Lynnwood.”

Detectives arrested the suspect — an 18-year-old woman from Issaquah — and charged her with first-degree theft, which is a Class B felony. The suspect had previously worked for Nordstrom in 2021.