Lynnwood Development and Business Services Director David Kleitsch retires after 25 years

Friday marked the last day for City of Lynnwood Development and Business Services (DBS) David Kleitsch after 25 years of service.

The city hired Kleitsch in 2001 to work as the economic development director. In 2020 he was selected as director of the newly formed Development and Business Services Department.

“David Kleitsch has played a vital role in the development and growth of Lynnwood,” city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald said. “He has led significant projects such as the Lynnwood Link Light Rail and the City Center developments, as well as the establishment of the Development and Business Services Department, among many others. It’s hard to look around our city and not see the impact of his efforts.

His leadership and insights are unmatched, and we will deeply miss his wit, humor, and passion for our community. We want to express our gratitude to David for his nearly 25 years of dedicated service to the City of Lynnwood and wish him and his family all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.”

In July, the city selected Ben Wolters as the new DBS director.

Kleitch began his career in economic development for city government in 1979. He played a role in key city projects including the Lynnwood Event Center, Sound Transit expansions, and Highway 99 revitalization.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from the University of Washington, a master’s in city planning from Ohio State University and a second master’s in public administration from San Jose University. Before coming to Lynnwood, he worked for the cities of Missoula, Montana; Chandler, Arizona; and San Jose and Ventura, California, according to the city’s website.

