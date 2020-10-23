Lynnwood Diversity Commission offering tips for first-time voters via Oct. 27 Zoom meeting

Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission is hosting a community conversation: “Your Vote Matters – Tips and Information for New Voters,” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 via Zoom.

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, the commission says it wants diverse community members, and especially first-time voters, to feel confident in casting their vote. This is not a forum to discuss individual candidates or measures, the commission said.

Interpretation will be available in Spanish and Farsi.

For members of the public who would like to provide a comment or ask a question during this session, you can digitally raise your hand in the meeting using the small hand icon. If you are calling in, press *9 to raise your hand.

Click here to join via Zoom or participate via telephone at +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 810 6430 5470

Passcode: 280022