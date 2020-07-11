Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission seeking applicants

The City of Lynnwood is accepting applications for the its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission.

Commission members act as advisors to the city whose duties are to provide advice and recommendations to the mayor and Lynnwood City Council in regard to the following:

Achieving Lynnwood’s community vision in regard to being a ‘welcoming city’ and a ‘cohesive community that respects all.

Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services for the city’s diverse population.

Recommending areas for addressing root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships.

Facilitating the building of relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as trusted messengers to the community at large.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood.

How to Apply:

Applicants must live inside Lynnwood city limits.

Verify your address with our Do I Live in Lynnwood Map .

Submit an application.

Applications can be found on the Advisory Board web page .

Attend an upcoming Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission Meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Visit the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion web page for more information.

For questions on the application process, contact Leah Jensen at ljensen@Lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5001.