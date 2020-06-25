Lynnwood Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission to host community forum July 1

Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission and city officials will hold a Race and Equity Community Listening Session Wednesday, July 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Community members are asked to offer their thoughts, feelings, and concerns related to race and equity, to help the city move forward toward achieving its goal of being safe, welcoming and equitable for all community members.

Those who would like to provide a public comment during this session can digitally raise their hand in the meeting using the small hand icon. Those calling in can press *9 to raise their hand to speak. Participants will be called on when it is your turn to speak. Each speaker will be given 3 minutes.

All are welcome to join and listen, but city staff are particularly interested in hearing from the Lynnwood’s diverse community members.

The Zoom Webinar can be accessed here. The Webinar ID for the meeting is 994 4248 1630. Those attending by phone can call in at +1-253-215-8782.