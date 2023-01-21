Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell

A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said.

The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man — turned left to go northbound on Highway 527. The truck failed to yield the right of way to the Lynnwood man’s Ford Taurus, which hit the truck and then was pinned underneath its trailer, the state patrol said.

The driver of the semitruck was uninjured in the collision.