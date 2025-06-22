Lynnwood e-waste, Styrofoam collection event June 28

The City of Lynnwood is hosting an E-Waste and Styrofoam collection event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 28. The free event provides residents an opportunity to dispose of electronic waste and specific types of Styrofoam.

The collection will take place at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W, Lynnwood. Attendees are advised to follow traffic control instructions upon arrival.

For Styrofoam, strict guidelines apply to ensure proper recycling. Styrofoam brought to the event must be clean, with all tape and stickers removed, the city’s website says. Only loose Styrofoam or Styrofoam placed in clear plastic bags will be accepted. Clear bags assist staff in quickly evaluating materials for contamination, making the sorting process more efficient for residents dropping off items. “Soft” Styrofoam is not accepted at this Lynnwood collection event.

Other accepted items include computers, laptops, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, scanners, ink cartridges, fax machines, copiers, servers, routers, hubs, networking devices and communications equipment. Also accepted are televisions (flat screen TVs), VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, stereos, audio equipment, cell phones, telephones, PDAs, handheld games, cameras and various batteries such as laptop batteries, UPS batteries and lithium-ion batteries. Miscellaneous electronics, household electronics and microwaves are also welcome.

Several items are not accepted at the event. This includes large appliances like washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, refrigerators, and freezers. Tube TVs and projection TVs are not accepted. Other prohibited items include CRT monitors, water heaters, BBQs, furniture, exercise equipment, AC units, and propane tanks. Any items containing liquids, fluids, chemicals, gas, or fuel will also be rejected.

“Soft” #4 LDPE foam can be recycled at Styro Recycle’s drop-off center in Kent: 23418 68th Ave. S., Kent. The facility operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to #4 LDPE soft foams (white or colored), Styro Recycle accepts EPS white/clean and color/printed foam, soft plastic film (including bubble wraps and Amazon blue/white envelopes), packaging peanuts, and flattened cardboard, per the city’s website.

The June 28 event is provided by the City of Lynnwood’s recycling program in partnership with the Washington State Department of Ecology. For further questions and information, visit the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.