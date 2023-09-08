Lynnwood Eagles to host fundraising barbecue Sept. 9

Members of the Lynnwood Eagles are hosting a charity event Saturday, Sept. 9 to raise funds for the Disabled Veterans National Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides assistance to first responders and veterans in need.

One $10 ticket includes dancing to live music from the Tropics. Attendees can also indulge in fresh barbecue and raffle prizes. The Sept. 9 event will be held at the Lynnwood Eagles’ club building, located at 19223 Highway 99. The festivities will begin at 3 p.m., with music and dancing starting at 5:30 p.m.