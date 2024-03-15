Lynnwood earns Association of Washington Cities WellCity Award

The City of Lynnwood is among the cities, towns and other local governments that have earend the WellCity designation from the Association of Washington Cities. This recognition is presented to municipalities that meet the AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s WellCity standards and demonstrate a commitment to employee health.

WellCity recipients are part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, Washington state’s largest local government employee health benefit pool for cities, towns and other local governments. The trust provides health benefits to more than 270 public entities and more than 36,000 employees and family members across the state.

Employers that meet the WellCity standards earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums.

“The WellCity program provides a 2% discount on premiums. And because WellCity members have lower medical and prescription drug costs, the program benefits all trust members by moderating premium rates for the pool. Over 85% of employees in the trust are covered by a WellCity – that is a 10% increase over last year,” said Deanna Dawson, AWC CEO

“Our employees’ emotional and physical well-being is at the heart of our city. We are honored to receive this award and will continue to advocate for the health of our employees and our community,” said Mayor Christine Frizzell.

A complete list of the cities and public entities that earned this year’s award can be found at wacities.org/wellcity.