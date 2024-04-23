Lynnwood Earth Day drive-thru to offer secure recycling April 27

The City of Lynnwood is hosting an Earth Day drive-thru event Saturday, April 27. The drive-thru will be open from 9-11 a.m. at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W.
Available services for Lynnwood residents include:
– A shred truck for secure recycling of sensitive or confidential paper products. Up to two bags or boxes can be disposed of.
– Free compost will be available for pick up. Participants must lift and manage their own container.
– Those who intend to purchase a rain barrel can pick it up during the event. They are available to purchase through the Snohomish Conservation District. You can access the presale here.
Learn more here.
