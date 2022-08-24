Lynnwood, Edmonds, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game

Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season.

Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to represent their own community at the game versus Kent State University.

“Fans are encouraged to wear clothing that represents their community and . . . to invite people within their community to join them,” UW’s PAC-12 Sales Account Executive Emily Brown said. “The main purpose is to invite people out who have never experienced a Husky football game and let them experience the atmosphere here with people who are from the same area.”

Also during the game, multiple Seattle sports mascots will be attending the game and audience members can meet and get photos with them. And there are other fun surprise activities planned that Brown said community members will have to attend to discover.