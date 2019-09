Lynnwood and Edmonds police are investigating reports of a possible suspect with a firearm at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department’s Twitter account, officers responded to a possible display of a firearm at the park.

Neighboring Meadowdale High School was placed on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted, said Edmonds School District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg.

The incident is still being investigated, police said.