Lynnwood EGG-splore auction to benefit Lynnwood Food Bank on through June 14

To aid community members during the public health crisis, the annual EGG-splore Lynnwood auction be donating proceeds to the Lynnwood Food Bank.

The online auction features 10 decorative eggs designed by local artists and will be available until 7 p.m. June 14.

Proceeds will be donated to the food bank, which has recently experienced a drastic increase in demand in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit the online auction here. To learn more about the EGG-splore Lynnwood auction, visit the city’s website.