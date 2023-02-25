Lynnwood elected officials meet with state legislators

The City of Lynnwood reported Friday on its efforts advocating for Lynnwood’s legislative priorities during the Association for Washington Cities City Action Days event last week.

The Lynnwood delegation included Mayor Christine Frizzell, Council President Shannon Sessions, Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Councilmember Josh Binda, Councilmember Shirley Sutton and Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore. Conference activities included workshops, panel discussions with lawmakers and a fireside chat with Governor Jay Inslee.

Elected officials from Lynnwood were able to speak to state lawmakers about the city’s legislative priorities. They include investing in transportation and infrastructure, supporting programs that sustain and boost economic development, investing in programs that support Lynnwood’s most vulnerable community members and regional collaboration. A full list of legislative priorities can be found here.

During the same trip, the Lynnwood delegation took the opportunity to visit the Capitol Building and meet with Lieutenant Governor Danny Heck, 32nd District Sen. Jesse Salomon, and 32nd District Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu.