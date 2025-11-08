Election 2025: Narrow leads for Hurst, Mata increase in Friday returns

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

In updated election results posted Friday at 5 p.m., Councilmember George Hurst continued to lead the race for Lynnwood Mayor. Derica Escamilla, Isabel Mata, Bryce Owings and Robert Leutwyler remained ahead in the Lynnwood City Council races.

Lynnwood Mayor

As of Friday, Councilmember George Hurst was 4,278 votes ahead (51.31%) compared to incumbent Christine Frizzell with 4,029 (48.32%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 1

Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 4,882 votes (59.78%), also remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 3,252 (39.82%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Isabel Mata’s lead over Ki Seung Cho continued to grow on Friday, with 4,211 votes (51.22%). Cho had 3,990 votes (48.53%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Political newcomer Bryce Owings was still ahead of incumbent City Councilmember Josh Binda on Friday. Owings had 4,230 votes (51.89%) and Binda garnered 3,822 (46.88%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler, with 4,796 votes (58.96%), maintained his lead over opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 3,314 (40.74%).

Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 36.20% Friday as of 5 p.m.

