Friday, November 7, 2025
City GovernmentElection 2025

Election 2025: Narrow leads for Hurst, Mata increase in Friday returns

By
Ashley Nash

In updated election results posted Friday at 5 p.m., Councilmember George Hurst continued to lead the race for Lynnwood Mayor. Derica Escamilla, Isabel Mata, Bryce Owings and Robert Leutwyler remained ahead in the Lynnwood City Council races.

Lynnwood Mayor

Incumbent Christine Frizzell faced Councilmember George Hurst in the mayor’s race.

As of Friday, Councilmember George Hurst was 4,278 votes ahead (51.31%) compared to incumbent Christine Frizzell with 4,029 (48.32%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 1 

Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 4,882 votes (59.78%), also remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 3,252 (39.82%).

Position 1 candidates Councilmember Derica Escamilla and Dio Boucsieguez.

Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Position 2 candidates Isabel Mata and Ki Seung Cho.

Isabel Mata’s lead over Ki Seung Cho continued to grow on Friday, with 4,211 votes (51.22%). Cho had 3,990 votes (48.53%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Position 3 candidates Councilmember Josh Binda and Bryce Owings.

Political newcomer Bryce Owings was still ahead of incumbent City Councilmember Josh Binda on Friday. Owings had 4,230 votes (51.89%) and Binda garnered 3,822 (46.88%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Position 5 candidates Robert Leutwyler and Mpiima Mugambe.

Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler, with 4,796 votes (58.96%), maintained his lead over opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 3,314 (40.74%).

Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 36.20% Friday as of 5 p.m.

View countywide election results here.

Find more election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

