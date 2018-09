Community members are invited to a dedication ceremony for Lynnwood Elementary School, located at 18614 44th Ave. W., on Thursday, Sept. 20 beginning at 6 p.m.

From 6-6:20 p.m., attendees can participate in self-guided tours with music performed by students. A dedication ceremony will run from 6:25-7 p.m. and a ribbon cutting begins at 7:05 p.m. The evening concludes with more self-guided tours from 7:10-7:30 p.m.