Lynnwood Elementary fundraising at Chipotle Dec. 13

Support a local elementary school by having dinner at Chipotle on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Chipotle, located at 4120 196th St. S.W., will be donating 33% of sales to Lynnwood Elementary School’s PTO. The event will run from 4-8 p.m.

You can participate online by using the code D4N2VMX. Those ordering in person can bring in the flyer and show it in the restaurant or mention the school.