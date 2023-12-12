Lynnwood Elementary fundraising at Chipotle Dec. 13

Support a local elementary school by having dinner at Chipotle on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Chipotle, located at 4120 196th St. S.W., will be donating 33% of sales to Lynnwood Elementary School’s PTO. The event will run from 4-8 p.m.
You can participate online by using the code D4N2VMX. Those ordering in person can bring in the flyer and show it in the restaurant or mention the school.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.