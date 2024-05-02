Lynnwood Elementary PTO celebrating teacher appreciation week with ‘Chalk the Walk’

Lynnwood Elementary families are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by leaving messages of appreciation and drawings in front of the school. Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 6-10 and the elementary school’s parent-teacher organization (PTO) is inviting folks to stop by this weekend — May 4 and 5 — to help them “Chalk the Walk.”

The PTO will have lots of sidewalk chalk available, but people can also bring their own.

Learn more here.