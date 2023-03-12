Lynnwood Elks Club awards grants to community organizations

The Lynnwood Elks Club last month presented grants to the following community organizations:

– Support 7 received an Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant in the amount of $4,000. Support 7 volunteers in a modified motor home are at the scene of fires and other incidents day or night, 365 days a year, to provide comfort for both first responders and victims. The Beacon Grant funds will go toward the purchase of snacks and drinks, training, and other resources.

– The Mukilteo Food Bank received a $3,000 Gratitude Grant.

– Nest Mission was awarded a $2,000 Spotlight Grant. Nest Mission is a volunteer group that provides food, showers, medical, informational and spiritual support to those who are homeless. It operates a hygiene center in Lynnwood, and works with a local laundromat, Maytag Just Like Home, to provide laundry service.

