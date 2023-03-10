Lynnwood Elks honor local teens for efforts to support veterans, foster kids

During its recent volunteer appreciation dinner and awards ceremony, the Lynnwood Elks Club recognized two teens as 2022-23 Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year.

Citizen of the Year: Moses “Mojo” Martin, an Edmonds-Woodway High school senior football player, was recognized for his efforts to raise more than $10,000 for the Lynnwood-based Heroes’ Café, supporting the community’s veterans. Read more about Martin in our earlier story here.

Humanitarian of the Year: Skyler MacKay, a Mountlake Terrace High School freshman and member of Lynnwood-based Scout Troop 49, whose Eagle Scout project aims to help children going into foster care by raising money and toys for them. His initial goal was $5,000, and he has so far raised over $10,000. Read more about MacKay in our earlier story here.

Along with honoring outstanding youth in the community, the following awards were also presented during the Elks event:

Elk of the Year: Julie Seeder

Officer of the Year: Jim Schwichtenberg

Outstanding Member Awards: Thomas Langland and Mick Steinman

Learn more about the Lynnwood Elks here.