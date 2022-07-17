Lynnwood Elks hosting brisket cook-off, membership drive event Aug. 6

The Lynnwood Elks invite you to learn how to give back to your community during a brisket cook-off and membership drive from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge #2171, 19800 44th Ave. W., Ste. H, Lynnnwood.

Lynnwood Elks’ volunteer efforts include supporting veterans, children and those who are homeless.

To RSVP, call 425-776-2171 or email elks2171@gmail.com.