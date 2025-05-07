Lynnwood Elks charity event May 24 to benefit children’s therapy program

The Lynnwood Elks invites the public to its carnival and ice-cream event at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at 15128 Highway 99 to benefit the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children.

Entry fee ia $10 per person or $20 per family. There will be hot dogs and chips, clowns, root bear floats and games.

For questions or more information, contact Dan Radley at 206-240-5066 or dkktr4@msn.com.