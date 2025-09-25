Lynnwood Event Center installed new sign to reflect ‘inclusive venue’

The Lynnwood Event Center installed new signage and a logo on its building Tuesday, replacing the former Lynnwood Convention Center name.

Executive Director of The District Janet Pope said that when the center opened in 2005, the name ‘‘Convention Center’’ suggested that the event center was a place for large conferences and business meetings — a place where people would need an invitation to enter.

‘‘As we began promoting our vision for our redevelopment, we learned that many community members hadn’t been in the building or think that it was meant for them,’’ she said. ‘‘Over time, we’ve really evolved into a much more inclusive venue: Launching many more public events including art exhibits, festivals and community celebrations. The name Lynnwood Event Center better reflects the full range of experiences we offer and the welcoming, vibrant place we want to be for our community.’’

While the name change happened in December 2022, Pope said that signage of this scale requires a ‘‘significant investment.’’

‘‘We wanted to be thoughtful about the timing as we built out our master plan redevelopment schedule,’’ she said. ‘‘Initially, we used temporary banners so we could focus on reintroducing the Lynnwood Event Center brand through our programming and community engagement. Now that our schedule is more developed it made sense to move forward with investing in the expense of permanent signage.

‘‘We’re really excited to finally have the building reflect the name and identity that people already know us by,” she added.