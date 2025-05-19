Lynnwood Event Center welcomes 2025 Esports state high school championships

by Chris Walton Posted: May 18, 2025 3
The Edmonds-Woodway High School “Smash Team” competed in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. (Photos by Chris Walton)
Hundreds of students, parents and spectators filled the Lynnwood Event Center ballroom.
L-R: Tomer Dagan and Collin Bale from Washington State University, Pullman provide information about their eSports program.
EWHS team members Adrian, Dominic and Cesar practice before the match begins.
Outside of the event ballroom, visitors of all ages are encouraged to play with games being demonstrated by gaming development companies.
An EWHS student learns about the University of Washington’s Esport program from Glen of the school’s Student Life program.
Camas High School (left tables) and Sedro Woolley High School (right tables) compete on the Valorant Game.
Excited spectators cheer their teams as they watch the final matches on the big screen.
Tenino High School and Kennedy Catholic High School face off on the final match of the Rocket League.
South Ridge High School wins the Smash Bros. league tournament. They are state champions four years in a row.

On Sunday, the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association (WSSEA) and the Snohomish County Sports Commission hosted the 2025 Esports High School State Championships at the Lynnwood Event Center. This is the first time WSSEA has held the Esports State Championships in Lynnwood.

Esport is a team sport played using electronic games. More than 160 students from 32 high school teams across Washington state competed, including representatives from Edmonds-Woodway High School. Teams specialize in playing one or more of three commercial games (Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). Two high school teams play against each other in a series of elimination rounds. Final scores for all games can be found on the WSSEA website.

In addition to the gaming competitions, this event included representatives from college eSport programs, gaming equipment suppliers and numerous gaming development companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME