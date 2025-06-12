Lynnwood Event Center welcomes Rachel Gontz as new general manager

Rachel Gontz was appointed as the new general manager of the Lynnwood Event Center, who started her position on June 9. Gontz brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the hospitality and event management industry with a strong background in catering operations, sustainability and high-impact event execution, according to the event center’s press release.

Gontz had served as a task force manager and director of operations in various positions nationwide, including the Seattle Convention Center. When she was the director of operations at the Los Angeles Convention Center, she oversaw a variety of events, including the Grammys, Emmys and Anime Expo—and helped drive nearly $17 million in revenue.

“Rachel brings exceptional experience in high-performing venues, delivering the best for clients, guests, and partners,” said Janet Pope, Executive Director of The District. “Her track record in scaling businesses and driving strategic growth will be invaluable as we expand the Event Center and our regional and community impact. I am pleased to welcome her to Lynnwood.”

Earlier in her career, Gontz served in leadership roles at the Anaheim Convention Center and Western Golf, managing operations for concerts, sporting events and major conventions. She also spent time with Aramark and Levy Restaurants where she led high-end catering teams and championed sustainable practices while enhancing guest satisfaction through meticulous planning and process improvement.

Rachel holds degrees in public policy and sustainable studies from UC Riverside with a focus on underrepresented communities. Originally from the Philadelphia area, she brings a dynamic mix of East Coast grit and West Coast expertise. Outside of work, she’s a dedicated fan of rugby, her favorite sport.