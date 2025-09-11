Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Event Center’s Meet the Artists receptions bring community and creativity together

Since 2006, the Lynnwood Event Center (LEC) has been home to rotating art exhibits that showcase the creativity and talent of artists from across the Pacific Northwest. Each exhibit is on display for six months — one from January to June and another from July to December — offering visitors a chance to enjoy an ever-changing gallery of regional artwork.

Twice a year, The District hosts a special Meet the Artists Reception at the Lynnwood Event Center to celebrate these exhibits. Held every spring and again each September, these receptions give the public a chance to connect directly with the artists, ask questions and hear the stories behind the work. The evenings are lively, welcoming and a wonderful way for the community to gather around art. Guests can expect live music, complimentary light bites and desserts, and refreshments available for purchase while they explore the gallery.

The current exhibit, Pacific Northwest Perspectives, features two floors of art exclusively by members of Northwest Designer Craftartists (NWDC). Founded in 1954, NWDC is dedicated to promoting excellence in design and craftsmanship while encouraging public appreciation of fine craft. Members include professional artists working in clay, wood, glass, metal, fiber, and mixed media, as well as educators and arts advocates across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. This exhibit is presented in partnership with FASTSIGNS of North Seattle, the event sponsor.

The next Meet the Artists Reception takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center. Admission is free and open to all. We’ll have a fun kids’ activity too … painting garden rocks. It’s the perfect evening to enjoy local art, good food, live music, and conversation with friends, neighbors, and the artists themselves.

Please RSVP at www.eventcreate.com/e/meet-the-artists-fall2025 and join us in this fun, artful evening!