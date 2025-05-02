Lynnwood expands housing supply after apartment complex opens

An apartment complex that recently opened close to Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood is just one of the many ways the city plans to increase its housing inventory.

Koz on Alderwood Mall Blvd opened its doors in February and had its welcoming ceremony in March. The 199-unit apartment complex at 4301 Alderwood Mall Blvd. is within walking distance of the Lynnwood City Center Station.

Koz offers studios, one- and two-bedrooms. Rent can cost between $1,275 to $2,175, according to its website. Tenants have access to a large rooftop deck and common area, as well as a shuffleboard and pool table.

Koz Development President & CEO Cathy Reines said all of the units are for those whose income is below 80% of the area median income.

“Our mission and vision as a company is to support workforce housing,” Reines said.

The apartment complex has a $54 million price tag, Reines said. The apartment complex didn’t replace anything – the lot was vacant.

City Center Program Manager Sarah Cho said no other apartment complex has opened since the beginning of the year. There may not be another multifamily apartment complex opening until 2026, she said.

Ember Apartments at 19888 40th Ave. W. opened last summer. It’s within walking distance of Koz and the City Center Station. It has 361 units with some retail space on the bottom floor.

By 2044, the city’s housing target is 30,183 units, according to its Comprehensive Plan. As of 2020, the city has 16,132 occupied housing units. That same year, almost 40% of households in the city were cost-burdened.

The city adopted its 2024 Comprehensive Plan in January.

“Koz is helping meet the housing demand that we are experiencing. Projects like this serve as a regional model of how we can create housing opportunities envisioned by the city’s Housing Action and City Center plans,” Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said in a statement.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.