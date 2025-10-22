Lynnwood eyes tax hikes, policy changes to close $2.6M deficit before 2026 

Key takeaways:

Lynnwood has until the end of the year to close its $2.5 million 2025 general fund deficit, per state law. The Council is considering policy changes to accomplish this.

Councilmembers also weighed new revenue options to close the 2026 deficit, including tax and permit fee increases.

The Council reviewed its state audit report along with potential emergency management and opioid settlement spending plans.

Council considers new revenue streams

Ending the year in a deficit is a violation of state law. It could potentially impact the city’s financial ratings and availability to issue bonds– leaving Lynnwood about 10 weeks to catch up with a $2.5 million deficit projected for the end of 2025.

To solve the immediate issue, the Council Monday discussed potentially lowering the required balance for the City’s reserve fund. Doing so is one of the few, fast-acting options available, staff said, potentially pulling the General Fund out of the hole just in time to close the year. This could leave the City with $3 million to carry over to 2026, lowering the estimated deficit to $8 million.

A year after the Council approved a 52% property tax hike, 2025 revenues fell flat compared to 2024. When the council adopted the biennial budget in late 2024, revenues were on an upward trend. However, early 2025 reports showed revenues were on track to miss projections by over $20 million. Lynnwood finance staff attributed it to underperforming sales tax, lower-than-projected traffic camera ticket revenues and a decline in permits filed through the city as developers delayed large projects. These trends persisted in the 3rd Quarter 2025 financial report presented Monday.

In response, the city cut more than $11 million from the 2025-26 budget, laying off nine staff in the process.

While potential tax and permit fee increases were mentioned at the meeting, nothing is set in stone. The city has an array of revenue options, but “these are the timely choices and the ones that have a very high level of certainty to accompany them,” Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer told the Council.

Property tax revenue: The City could “max out” the amount of property tax it can collect under state law, which Lynnwood “uniquely” hasn’t done in the past, Meyer said.

Lynnwood currently levies $7.2 million, or about 65% of its $11 million levy capacity, costing the average homeowner around $420 annually.

Collecting the remaining 35% could generate an additional $3.9 million, raising average household property taxes to $636 annually.

Utility tax revenue: Lynnwood’s tax rate is 6% for all utilities. Under state law, the City can’t increase rates on utilities it provides (electricity and gas) but there’s no cap on external rates (water and sewage). Utility taxes are projected to bring in $14 million for 2025-26. A 2% increase would bring in an additional $800,000 annually.

Meyer said the city could also increase business license and development permit fees. However, she said official revenue estimates from the City’s Department of Development and Business Services weren’t yet available.

Reduction of reserve requirements: City code currently requires the City to hold the equivalent of two-and-a-half months of expenses in its emergency fund. The Council is to consider lowering the requirement to two months, potentially pulling Lynnwood out of a deficit for the end of 2025, as required by State and City law.

This policy change is within recommended best practices by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), Meyer said, and could also decrease the projected 2026 budget deficit from $10.5 million to $8 million.

Learn more here.

2024 Accountability Audit

The Council reviewed Lynnwood’s 2024 Accountability Audit report from the Washington State Auditor’s Office. Lynnwood complied with all state and city laws the auditor reviewed, aside from an issue with an online transfer of funds. The report said the city addressed the issue.

Per state law, all local governments undergo an annual Accountability Audit. The audit ensures local governments comply with city and state law and properly use public funds. The audit examined areas with the “highest risk of fraud, loss, abuse, or noncompliance,” including:

Elected officials’ compliance with eligibility requirements

Procurement: Professional services and purchases

Accounts payable – credit cards

Payroll: Overtime and adjustments, electronic funds transfers

Open public meetings: Compliance with minutes, meetings and executive session requirements

​​Financial condition: Determines indications of financial distress

“City operations complied, in all material respects, with applicable state laws,

regulations, and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources,” the report read.

Lynnwood Today will publish an in-depth article about the audit report at a later date.

Emergency Management Plan

Lynnwood Emergency Management Director Chuck Steichen presented an updated Lynnwood Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) for council to review and potentially adopt at a later date. This plan, updated every five years, is specific to Lynnwood’s needs and is incorporated into Snohomish County’s CEMP.

The plan outlines the City’s protocol if an emergency occurred and how it would play into the county and state’s emergency management, according to city documents.

It reviews major local hazards, ranking earthquakes and tsunamis at the top of the list for potential catastrophic impact, followed by disease outbreak – due to Lynnwood being a major transit thoroughfare and home to a significant senior population.

A full list of significant hazards can be found in the plan.

The plan clarifies roles and responsibilities for all city departments during disasters, emphasizing training for staff and officials, and roles of partners including the Alderwood Water District, South County Fire and the American Red Cross.

Opioid settlement spending

The council reviewed a proposed spending plan for the city’s share of the One Washington Opioid Settlement, which provides ongoing funds through 2038. Lynnwood has received approximately $1.36 million so far, with about $921,859 remaining for allocation.

Before spending the money, the Council must identify its spending priorities under the permitted uses in the settlement agreement and eligibility for applicants.

Staff recommended that by March 2026, the City allocate $525,000 – first issuing a call for applicants, later distributing $500,000 between up to five local organizations. A proposed $25,000 would cover contract administration costs for a city human services coordinator, per city documents.

Staff also suggested forming a Lynnwood Opioid Abatement Task Group composed of staff and a councilmember to review and score proposals for grants.

The plan proposes the council vote on the plan by the end of October. The City would then open contract applications in January, before selecting recipients in February and executing contracts in March.

Department cuts

The City last month made more than $11 million in cuts to the 2025-26 budget, eliminating the equivalent of nine positions. Since then, the Council has met with directors from each department to review the changes and their potential impacts. On Monday, the Council heard from the executive, finance, IT and human resources departments.

Executive Department: Cuts resulted in the layoff of the senior records specialist (pausing some archiving work) and the equity & social justice advisor. This cut will diminish outreach and engagement efforts, per City documents . Lynnwood hired Doug Raiford as the equity & social justice advisor in 2021. In his time with the city, he led the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission and cemented city and community connections.



Finance Department: Achieved reductions by holding the assistant finance director and a finance manager position vacant. Documents say this will decrease the City’s ability to handle non-routine issues and slow down responses to public records requests.

IT Department: Cuts included the elimination of the database administrator – after eight years of employment – and the early end of a temporary support position. This necessitates delaying critical server replacements and shifting complex work to remaining staff. Total biennial cuts : $719,900

Human Resources Department: Avoided layoffs by reducing expenditures on training, advertising and professional services, and implementing a mandated one-week director furlough in 2025. Total biennial cuts : $257,000



Learn more about the citywide cuts here.

The meeting agenda and recording can be found on the city’s website.

