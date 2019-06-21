Lynnwood facilities district OKs design for ‘I Love Lynnwood’ art at convention center

1 of 3

A lot of love is coming to Lynnwood in the form of a new art installation that will serve as an iconic sign for the city. The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) Tuesday night approved the proposal for a 12-foot-tall, heart-shaped sculpture that will be located in front of the Lynnwood Convention Center, near the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West.

The proposed sculpture was designed by B.K. Choi, a Korean-American artist from Lynnwood. In January, city staff held a call for artists to design an iconic sign for the city that showcased the project’s desired theme — “I Love Lynnwood.” Twenty-six applicants submitted designs and Choi was selected from five finalists.

Fred Wong, the city’s community and programs coordinator, said one of the reasons Choi’s design was selected because it tells an inclusive story about his Korean-American heritage.

“He (Choi) always felt that Lynnwood was a welcoming city for him and his family,” Wong said. “This is his idea to combine his heritage and his love of Lynnwood.”

According to Choi’s proposal, his design was inspired by jogakbo — “a traditional, Korean wrapping cloth, typically made with a patchwork of silk or ramie remnants. It often includes geometric shapes in an asymmetric, yet harmoniously balanced arrangement.” Used for making traditional Korean clothing and wrapping gifts, the cloth is usually colorful in appearance. Coincidentally, Choi’s design will include shades of blue, pink, green and yellow similar to the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission decals with the message “All Are Welcome.”

The project is a joint effort between the City of Lynnwood and the PFD, which runs the convention center. The decision to place the sculpture in front of the convention center was made after members of the facilities district approached city staff about providing a barrier between the road and the building to avoid traffic collisions, Wong said.

“They didn’t just want a cement wall,” he said.

Included behind the heart-shaped, white-steel sculpture will be a 30-foot-wide, powder-coated, white steel “Lynnwood” sign.

The installation is being funded in part by the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation, which received a $500,000 donation from the Elizabeth Ruth Wallace Foundation. Elizabeth “Bette” Ruth Wallace was a former Lynnwood resident who left money in a trust to be donated to various charities after her death in 2016. The foundation named in her honor has also financed the installation of a new playground at Heritage Park, behind the Wicker Building and renovations to the park’s water tower. The total budget for the project is $120,000, with the PFD contributing up to $12,500.

Now, with the project design approved by the PFD, city staff will begin to look for a fabricator to build the idea, Wong said. The project is expected to be completed by late 2019 or early 2020.

–By Cody Sexton