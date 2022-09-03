Lynnwood Fair on 44th community block party returns Sept. 10

The City of Lynnwood is hosting the Fair on 44th — its annual health and safety community block party — on Saturday, Sept. 10 and everyone is invited.

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city will be closing down 44th Avenue West from the fire station to the police station for a community celebration that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

During the day, you can:

Explore the many vehicles on-site for tours and pictures with fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT robot, loader and bucket truck, mini excavator, a vintage tractor and Support Seven.

Shred up to three grocery bags of your household’s sensitive documents with free on-site shredding.

Donate single-serving, shelf-stable, quick heat or ready-to-eat food items for Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network food drive.

Watch demonstrations from police K-9, disaster preparedness tips and skills, drum bands, musical performances and fitness and exercise demos.

Enjoy lunch or a delicious snack from a local food truck.

Learn what’s happening in the City of Lynnwood such as new development, construction projects and light rail.

Celebrate culture with the Ethiopian Sister City Association: Enjoy Ethiopian traditional songs and clothing, poetry, coffee ceremony and games.

Get information on health insurance coverage, dental care, blood pressure checks and health and wellness programs.

Play games, do craft projects, and other fun activities for the whole family, and smile for the photo booth.

Find Clark the Shark roaming around being silly.

Bring home free goodies and giveaways.

For more information, visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/FairOn44 or the Facebook event page.