Lynnwood fire displaces 12, kills at least 5 cats

Two Lynnwood families were displaced in a large fire that occurred around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

South County Fire responded to reports of what was initially described as a kitchen fire in the 18200 block on 56th Avenue West, though the actual cause has not yet been determined. According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, the American Red Cross was working to secure housing for the four adults and eight children who were displaced from the heavily damaged home.

Eight pet cats were housed in the home, and five of them have been found dead so far. One individual was treated on-site for smoke inhalation.