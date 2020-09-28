Lynnwood fish hatchery boardwalk dedicated to veteran who built it

Lynnwood city staff held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month to celebrate the dedication of the city’s Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center boardwalk to the man who built it.

Constructed in 2018, the boardwalk located at Hall Lake was dedicated on Sept. 17 to Chris Rodriguez, a crew lead for the Veterans Conservation Corps (VCC), which is the work crew for the Snohomish Conservation District. Rodriguez died last year from health complications.

“Chris Rodriguez passed away about a year ago at too young of an age, but he really made a lasting impact on our country and our community,” said Cameron Coronado.

The VCC is a program that helps struggling veterans by providing them with employment opportunities and other resources. The crew typically works with landowners on stormwater resource concerns in urban and residential areas of Snohomish County and parts of the Puget Sound region.

Each year, the city raises 30,000 coho salmon at the salmon hatchery. Local students take field trips there to learn about plants, salmon life cycle and water quality, and to release baby salmon into Hall Lake. In the past, Coronado said rainy weather and mud had been an issue for the visiting students, which prompted Rodriguez and the VCC to construct the boardwalk.

Coronado said Rodriguez was a dedicated worker, family man and friend who touched many lives.

“It brings me great pride and honor and happiness to walk this boardwalk with students every year and see the smiles on (kids) faces and how they learn about their environment and to take care of it,” he said. “Chris is going to make a lasting impact on people’s lives by these great projects that he did.”

–By Cody Sexton