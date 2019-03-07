Lynnwood fish hatchery receives 30,000 fertilized coho salmon eggs

1 of 2

The City of Lynnwood’s Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center has welcomed 30,000 freshly-hatched coho salmon that are growing fast.

The hatchery, located at Halls Lake, has been owned by the city for three years and partners with the Lynnwood resident Bruce Lawson, who receives the fertilized eggs from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. The hatchery serves as a place to raise healthy salmon, which will eventually be released into the wild and teach local students about their lifecycle, said Environmental and Surface Water Supervisor Derek Fada.

“The goal is for children to make the connection that our stormwater system is connected to other waterways,” he said.

The hatchery recently received the fertilized coho salmon eggs from the Issaquah State Salmon Hatchery, which have since hatched and are in their alevin stage, said Stormwater Technician Cameron Coronado on the City’s Facebook page. At this stage, the alevins have yolk sacs on their underside, providing them with air and food. The sac will remain there for a month before it becomes their stomach and they develop gills to breathe.

The salmon will remain at the hatchery for a few months as they mature, Fada said.

“The longer we keep them, the longer their chance of survival in the wild is,” he added.

The hatchery will begin to release the salmon as early as the end of March and continue through the end of May, Fada said.

Anyone wanting to volunteer with the hatchery to assist in clearing invasive vegetation and replanting flower beds or facilitating field trips can contact Coronado at [email protected].